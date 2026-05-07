Catholic World News

Pope sends message to Gaza parish

May 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo sent a written message to Gaza’s sole Catholic parish on May 4, the parish’s pastor revealed.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, I.V.E., said:

The Pope sent us a message expressing his closeness, his prayers, his concern for the entire situation, praying day after day for the end of the war in Gaza, for the parish, for all the local people, so that the Lord may grant what the prayers of the Successor of Saint Peter, today Leo XIV, implores for the world: peace for Palestine, peace for Israel, conversion, and grace for all.

Describing the situation in Gaza, Father Romanelli said that “the ceasefire that began in October has somewhat improved the situation, in the sense that there are no blanket bombings. However, people are still dying, being killed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!