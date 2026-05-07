Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin sees ‘consonance of thought’ between Benedict XVI, future Pope Leo

May 07, 2026

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on May 6 that he sees a “consonance of thought” between the writings of Pope Benedict XVI and the writings of the future Pope Leo.

The Secretary of State of His Holiness made his remarks at the presentation of Liberi Sotto la Grazia (Free under Grace), a compilation of writings of Father Robert Prevost, O.S.A., from 2001-2013, when he was prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine.

The future Pope Leo “spoke words of great esteem” for Pope Benedict XVI “as a theologian and of full adherence as Pontiff,” said Cardinal Parolin.

Father Joseph Farrell, O.S.A., the current prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine; Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication; and Maria Grazia Calandrone, an Italian poet and writer, also spoke at the event, which took place at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute.

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