Catholic World News

Swiss president holds ‘very inspiring’ meeting with Pontiff

May 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received President Guy Parmelin of Switzerland on May 6, the day of the swearing-in ceremony of 28 new members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.

In a social media post, President Parmelin spoke of the “immense honor of being received at the Vatican by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Our meeting proved to be very inspiring.”

Following the audience, the Swiss president met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“Appreciation was expressed for the good and fruitful bilateral relations, highlighting the faithful and professional service of the Pontifical Swiss Guard,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office. “As the conversation continued, attention turned to matters of mutual interest, at both international and regional level, with particular reference to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, reaffirming the commitment to cooperate at a multilateral level to promote peace.”

Switzerland (map), a nation of 8.9 million, is 73% Christian (39% Catholic) and 8% Muslim.

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