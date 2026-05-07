Catholic World News

Lebanese priests overjoyed by a surprise video call from Pope Leo

May 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen Lebanese priests taking part in a video call with the apostolic nuncio were surprised when Pope Leo XIV joined them.

“The Pope greatly encouraged us,” said Father Elias, who, like the other priests on the call, hail from beleaguered southern Lebanese villages. “The Holy Father wished to give us good courage in the face of difficulties that our Christian community has faced in these past days. He prayed over us and spoke the benediction.”

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