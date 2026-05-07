Catholic World News

Program announced for Pope’s apostolic journey to Spain

May 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced the program for Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to Spain.

The journey, scheduled for June 6-12, will take the Pontiff to Madrid, Barcelona, Montserrat, and two cities on the Canary Islands, Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Pope Leo plans to deliver five homilies, twelve addresses, and five greetings.

Pope St. John Paul II made five apostolic journeys to Spain (1982, 1984, 1989, 1993, 2003), and Pope Benedict XVI made three (2006, 2010, 2011); Pope Francis did not visit the nation.

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