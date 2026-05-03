Catholic World News

Pope Leo ordains 4 auxiliary bishops, tells them to seek out the rejected

May 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV ordained four priests as auxiliary bishops of Rome at a Mass celebrated in the Lateran Basilica last evening (booklet, video).

The four new bishops—Bishops Stefano Sparapani, Alessandro Zenobbi, Andrea Carlevale, and Marco Valenti—are all longtime parish priests.

Refecting on the readings of the Fifth Sunday of Easter, Pope Leo preached that Christ, the stone rejected by the builders, seeks out those who have suffered rejection.

“The rejected stone is the heart of the messianic proclamation, in the face of those whom society rejected and continues to reject,” Pope Leo said. “It is the heart of our proclamation, of our mission. We have seen the Holy One touch the impure, the Just One forgive sinners, Life heal the sick, the Master wash the dirty and tired feet of his disciples.”

“I encourage you to reach out to the rejected stones of this city and to proclaim to them that in Christ, our cornerstone, no one is excluded from becoming an active part of the holy edifice which is the Church and of brotherhood among human beings,” the Pope continued.

The Pontiff celebrated with Mass in Italian, with Latin chants, including the Litany of the Saints and the Te Deum.

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