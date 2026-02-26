Catholic World News

Pontiff makes long-anticipated auxiliary bishop appointments in Rome

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed four new auxiliary bishops of Rome on February 25.

The appointments, The Pillar noted, may presage an “end to a tumultuous period in the Pope’s diocese, which began in 2024 with Pope Francis dismissing six auxiliary bishops in just more than a year and abolishing one of the diocese’s five pastoral sectors.” Pope Leo restored the sector in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

