Catholic World News

Islamist terrorists burn down another church in Mozambique

May 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Islamist terrorists burned down a church in Meza, a town in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

A brutal Islamist insurgency began in Cabo Delgado province in 2017. ACI Africa reported that “at least 117 churches and chapels had been destroyed in the Diocese of Pemba, including 23 in 2025 alone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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