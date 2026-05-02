Catholic World News

Supreme Court, in unanimous decision, grants procedural victory to NJ faith-based pregnancy centers

May 02, 2026

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a network of faith-based pregnancy centers has the legal standing to challenge the New Jersey attorney general’s subpoena of donor records of pro-life pregnancy centers.

“Since the 1950s, this Court has confronted one official demand after another like the Attorney General’s,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the Court’s opinion in First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, Inc. v. Davenport. “Over and again, we have held those demands burden the exercise of First Amendment rights.”

“Disputing none of these precedents but seeking ways around them, the Attorney General has offered a variety of arguments,” Justice Gorsuch continued. “Some are old, some are new, but none succeeds.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a brief on behalf of the pregnancy centers.

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