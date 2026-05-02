Catholic World News

Pope Leo thanks US-based Papal Foundation for worldwide charitable assistance

May 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received members, trustees, and stewards of the Papal Foundation this morning and thanked them for assisting the Pope’s ministry by funding humanitarian aid, scholarships, and development projects around the world.

The cardinals of the United States are ex officio members of the Pennsylvania-based foundation; stewards donate at least $1 million. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation has distributed some $250 million to projects selected by the popes.

“I have already been aware of your work, especially during my years of service as Bishop of Chiclayo, where I saw first-hand the positive impact of the Foundation’s grants, as both the Diocese and a religious community were blessed to receive assistance on various projects, thanks to your generosity,” Pope Leo began. “I am, therefore, deeply grateful for your ongoing commitment to assist the Successor of Peter in his mission to care for the needs of the universal Church.”

Stating that “all members of the Church, by virtue of our Baptism, share the responsibility to proclaim the Gospel today with words as well as with charitable deeds,” Pope Leo said that “by funding projects, humanitarian aid and scholarships for people from around the world, the Papal Foundation participates in the Church’s ongoing evangelical mission.”

“Many priests and consecrated men and women have likewise been able to receive an advanced education from the Pontifical Universities in Rome that would otherwise not have been possible, forming them to be future leaders in the Church,” he added. “You will probably never meet everyone who has benefitted from your kindness, so in their name I express heartfelt appreciation.”

Throughout the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo recalled that it is the Easter season, which he described as a “time focusing on mission as well as peace”:

After the Resurrection, Jesus commissioned the Apostles to be his messengers, promising to accompany them in their work and promising to be with them always (cf. Mk 16:20, Mt 28:20). The Pope and the bishops, as successors of the Apostles, continue this task through preaching and works of evangelization. Yet all members of the Church, by virtue of our Baptism, share the responsibility to proclaim the Gospel today with words as well as with charitable deeds ... On Easter Sunday, the risen Lord greeted his Apostles by saying, “Peace be with you!” (Jn 20:19), and even today, Christ desires that his disciples be instruments of peace. In addition to furthering the Church’s evangelical mission, the Foundation’s efforts also help to foster peace on the regional and local levels.

“I ask for your continued prayers for my ministry as the Successor of Saint Peter and for the needs of the Church,” the Pontiff concluded. “In entrusting you and your loved ones to the loving intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church, I gladly impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of joy in Christ our risen Lord.”

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