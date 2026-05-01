Catholic World News

Australian bishops’ commission highlights youth unemployment; praises apprenticeships, trades

May 01, 2026

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the memorial of St. Joseph the Worker, the chairman of the Australian bishops’ Commission for Social Justice, Mission and Service highlighted the plight of unemployed youth.

“We are living through a period of rapid transformation,” wrote Bishop Tim Harris of Townsville. “In this changing environment, it is vital that we recognize and promote diverse pathways into work. Apprenticeships, trades, and technical vocations are essential to our society and deserve greater recognition and support.”

“St, Joseph himself was a tradesman,” Bishop Harris added. “St. Joseph was also a mentor. He accompanied Jesus with patience, wisdom, and quiet strength, showing us the importance of guidance and formation. Today, young people need mentors in families, workplaces, parishes, and communities—people who will walk alongside them, offering encouragement and direction.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!