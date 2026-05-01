Catholic World News

Pope, in video, prays that we may learn to thank God for food and share it with joy

May 01, 2026

In a video associated with his May 2026 prayer intention, Pope Leo XIV prayed that we may learn to share our food with those in need.

Father Cristóbal Fones, S.J., international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, said that “this intention comes from the Pope’s heart. It pains him deeply that so many people in the world cannot access something as essential and human as food.”

“This is why he is asking everyone not to remain indifferent but to take decisive action, first with prayer, then with concrete gestures of solidarity,” Father Fones added.

In the video, the Pontiff prayed:

Lord of creation, You gave us the fertile earth and, with it, our daily bread, as a sign of Your love and providence. Today we recognize with sorrow that millions of brothers and sisters continue to suffer from hunger, while so many goods are wasted at our tables. Awaken in us a new awareness: that we learn to thank for every food, to consume simply, to share with joy, and to care for the fruits of the earth as a gift from You, destined for all, not just a few. Good Father, make us capable of transforming the logic of selfish consumption into a culture of solidarity. May our communities promote concrete gestures: awareness campaigns, food banks, and a sober and responsible lifestyle. You who sent us Your beloved Son Jesus, broken bread for the life of the world, give us a new heart, hungry for justice and thirsty for fraternity. May no one be excluded from the common table, and may Your Spirit teach us to see bread not as an object of consumption, but as a sign of communion and care. Amen.

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