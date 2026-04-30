Catholic World News

Belarus frees priest, prominent journalist in a 10-person prisoner swap

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father Grzegorz Gawel, a Polish Carmelite friar imprisoned in Belarus, was among ten persons released in a ten-person prisoner exchange.

Father Gawel was detained in 2025 on espionage charges, according to Reform.news, which covers events in Belarus.

The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 82% Christian (63% Orthodox, 17% Catholic). An autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, has led the nation since 1994.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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