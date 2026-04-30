Catholic World News

Colombian bishops decry election violence

April 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal de Colombia

CWN Editor's Note: The officers of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia issued a statement decrying pre-election violence there.

“Any armed action that attacks the civilian population constitutes a grave offense against God and a rupture of the moral and social order,” said Archbishop Francisco Javier Múnera Correa, Archbishop Gabriel Ángel Villa Vahos, and Bishop Germán Medina Acosta. “Human life is sacred and must be protected under all circumstances.”

The prelates added, “In the name of God, we exhort those who promote and carry out violent actions to exercise restraint, to immediately cease every act that threatens life, to comply with the principles of international humanitarian law, and to treat the population with humanity.”

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