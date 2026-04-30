Catholic World News

Oakland bishop announces closing of 12 parishes, 1 pastoral center

April 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Oakland

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Oakland, California, announced the closing of twelve parishes and a Korean pastoral center.

“I deeply understand the sacrifice this will require,” Bishop Michael Barber, S.J., wrote in his statement, entitled “Aligning our reality with our mission.”

“We cannot allow nostalgia and sentimentality to hold back the message of the Gospel,” he continued. “While we love our local church building, the church has never been solely a building ... The faith of our people will continue, just in a different place and with new people.”

The Diocese of Oakland has 82 parishes, 153 diocesan priests active in the diocese, 218 total diocesan priests, and 179 religious priests in the diocese, according to the 2025 edition of The Official Catholic Directory.

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