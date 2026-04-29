Catholic World News

Ghana’s leading prelate says the Church ‘cannot remain silent in the face of moral and social concerns’

April 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference issued a statement on the prophetic role of the Church in national life after a public official criticized a Pentecostal leader for speaking out on illegal mining.

“The Church, by her nature and divine mandate, cannot remain silent in the face of moral and social concerns,” said Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi of Sunyani. “When issues arise that threaten human dignity, the integrity of creation, or the common good—such as the grave harm caused by illegal mining—the Church has both the right and the duty to speak.”

“In a democratic society, a proper distinction exists between religious and political roles. Yet this must not silence the voice of conscience,” Bishop Gyamfi added. “The Church does not seek power but strives to illuminate public life with truth. When she speaks on justice, peace, and care for creation, she does so as a moral guide concerned for all.”

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