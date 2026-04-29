Catholic World News

USCCB, Catholic organizations weigh in on agriculture appropriations bill

April 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to members of Congress, the chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by leaders of four Catholic organizations, weighed in on agriculture appropriations legislation.

“Nutrition programs that support the basic right to food should be strengthened,” the signatories wrote. “We must work to ensure every person has enough nutritious food to sustain a life with dignity, promote good stewardship of the land and natural resources, and provide support to struggling farmers, ranchers, and workers.”

Among the many requests in the letter, the signatories wrote:

“we implore Congress to fully fund WIC at no less than the same level as FY2026 (factoring inflation and WIC’s growing caseload)”

“we also ask that you delay the newly created state cost sharing requirements for SNAP benefits and administrative expenses by one to two years”

“please increase funding for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which funds the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and the Agriculture Conservation Easement Program (ACEP)”

“agricultural subsidies and direct payments must be targeted to small and moderate-sized farms, especially those of Black farmers and other historically marginalized groups”

“we especially urge Congress to counteract policies that facilitate and promote access to chemical abortion through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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