Catholic World News

500,000 children at risk of death in Somalia, L’Osservatore Romano warns

April 29, 2026

Half a million children are at risk of death from malnutrition in Somalia, L’Osservatore Romano reported in the most prominent front-page article in its April 28 edition.

“In a country already ravaged by famine and drastic cuts to foreign aid, the war between the United States and Iran has exacerbated the emergency due to disruptions in shipping and rising prices,” Beatrice Guarrera reported in “Somalia: Questione di vita o di morte” (Somalia: Question of life or death).

Guarrera cited a Reuters article and a report by Save the Children.

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