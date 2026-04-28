Catholic World News

New Vatican document: ‘Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family’

April 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life released a 79-page document, “Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family.”

The document—dated October 24, 2025, and released on April 27—has two parts: “Foundations” and “Seven Themes.” The themes are “Listening to the Cry of the Earth,” “Listen to the Cry of the Poor and the Vulnerable,” “Adopt and Promote Ecological Economics,” “Adopt Ecological Lifestyles,” “Integral Ecology and Education,” “Ecological Spirituality in the Family,” and “Families Participating in Community Life.”

The document was signed by the dicastery’s prefects, Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., and Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

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