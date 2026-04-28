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New Vatican document: ‘Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family’

April 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life released a 79-page document, “Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family.”

The document—dated October 24, 2025, and released on April 27—has two parts: “Foundations” and “Seven Themes.” The themes are “Listening to the Cry of the Earth,” “Listen to the Cry of the Poor and the Vulnerable,” “Adopt and Promote Ecological Economics,” “Adopt Ecological Lifestyles,” “Integral Ecology and Education,” “Ecological Spirituality in the Family,” and “Families Participating in Community Life.”

The document was signed by the dicastery’s prefects, Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., and Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue28 April
Easter

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Chanel, Priest & Martyr (NZ, Feast); Opt. Mem. of St. Louis Mary de Montfort, Priest

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Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Peter Chanel (1803-1841). St. Peter was born in France in 1802. He was ordained a priest in 1827, and engaged in the parochial ministry for a few years; but the reading of letters of missionaries in far-away lands inflamed his heart with zeal, and he…

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