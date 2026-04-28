Catholic World News

Pope calls on Vatican diplomats to be servants of peace, truth, and justice

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In his first visit to the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, which trains Vatican diplomats, Pope Leo XIV outlined “some characteristics of the Pontifical Diplomatic Priest who, by participating in the ministry of the Successor of Peter, embraces and cultivates a special vocation in the service of peace, truth and justice.”

“He must be, first of all, a messenger of the Paschal proclamation ‘Peace be with you!’ (Jn 20:19),” Pope Leo said. “Even when the hopes for dialogue and reconciliation seem to vanish and peace ‘as the world gives it; is trampled upon and put to the test, you are called to continue to bring the word of the Risen Christ to all.”

“The Papal Diplomat, moreover—operating in the most diverse cultural contexts and within international organizations—is specifically assigned to bear witness to the Truth that is Christ, bringing His message to the forum of nations, and becoming a sign of His love for that portion of humanity entrusted to his mission as a shepherd, even before that of a diplomat,” the Pontiff continued.

Pope Leo added:

Finally, you are preparing to undertake a unique ministry, which is not limited to safeguarding the good of the Catholic community, but extends to the entire human family living in a particular nation or participating in the work of various international organizations.



This requires you to be promoters of all forms of justice that help to recognize, rebuild and protect the image of God imprinted in every person. In the defence of human rights—among which the rights to religious freedom and to life are prominent—I therefore urge you to continue to show the way, not towards confrontation and demands, but towards the protection of human dignity, the development of peoples and communities, and the promotion of international cooperation.

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