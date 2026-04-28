Catholic World News

Pope Leo, at blessing of heart center, recalls Pope Francis’s encyclical on the Sacred Heart

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At the blessing of the foundation stone of the Pope Francis Heart Center at Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Pope Leo XIV recalled Dilexit Nos, Pope Francis’s 2024 encyclical on the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.

The encyclical’s central message is “theological and spiritual, centered on the mystery of love of the Heart of Christ, the primary source of inspiration and support for our life and our work,” Pope Leo said. “Like an everlasting flame, this love has inspired countless witnesses of charity within the Church, including in the fields of educational and social charity.”

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