Catholic World News

Pope names successor to 59-year-old Central African cardinal—reportedly after investigation by Cardinal Sarah

April 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a highly unusual move, Pope Leo XIV appointed a coadjutor archbishop for a 59-year-old African cardinal.

Father Joseph Samedi, S.J., the Jesuit superior in the Central African Republic, will become the new archbishop of Bangui, the nation’s capital, upon the resignation of Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, C.S.Sp.

Corbeau News Centrafrique, a local news site, reported that the apostolic nuncio requested Cardinal Nzapalainga’s resignation following an investigation conducted by Cardinal Robert Sarah in February at Pope Leo’s behest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 7:06 AM ET USA

    Pope Leo's trust in Cardinal Robert Sarah is wonderful news.

Mon27 April
Easter

Monday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Image for Monday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Today is the traditional feast of Our Lady of Montserrat. Monserrat is located in the region of Catalonia in Spain. Legend relates that the original sculpture was carved by St. Luke and brought to Montserrat by St. Peter in 50 A.D. St. Ignatius of Loyola, a former Crusader, decided to become a missionary…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: