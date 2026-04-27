Catholic World News

Italian soldiers replace crucifix destroyed by Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon

April 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Italian soldiers replaced a crucifix defaced by an Israeli soldier in Debel, a largely Catholic village in southern Lebanon.

Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the apostolic nuncio to Lebanon, was present in Debel for the new crucifix’s installation.

“The images of the statue’s delivery to the community and its placement, in the same spot where the statue was destroyed a few days earlier by an IDF soldier, fill my heart and convey a powerful message of hope, dialogue, and peace,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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