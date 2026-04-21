Catholic World News

Israel investigates soldier who destroyed crucifix in Catholic village in Lebanon

April 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Using a sledgehammer, an Israeli soldier defaced a crucifix in Debel, a largely Catholic village in southern Lebanon.

The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land expressed “profound indignation and unreserved condemnation of the desecration of a representation of Jesus crucified by an Israeli soldier in a Lebanese village.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he condemned “the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender.”

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