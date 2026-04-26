Catholic World News

Pope recalls 40th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

April 26, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today recalled the fortieth anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear accident in history.

“Today marks the fortieth anniversary of the tragic incident in Chernobyl, which left a lasting mark on the conscience of humanity,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square after he delivered his midday Regina Caeli address (video, 10:59). “It serves as a warning regarding the inherent risks of using increasingly powerful technologies.”

“Let us entrust those who died and all who still suffer from the aftermath of the disaster to God’s mercy,” he continued. “I hope that discernment and responsibility will always prevail at every level of decision-making so that all use of atomic energy may be placed at the service of life and peace.”

After greeting various groups of pilgrims, the Pontiff concluded:

A special greeting to the family members and friends of the new priests of the Diocese of Rome, whom I ordained this morning in Saint Peter’s Basilica: please continue to accompany these young ministers of the Gospel with your prayers. I wish everyone a blessed Sunday.

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