Catholic World News

Pontiff’s brother denies report that Pope planned to visit US in 2026

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on NBC 5 Chicago

CWN Editor's Note: John Prevost, one of Pope Leo’s two brothers, denied a report that Pope Leo planned to visit the United States in 2026.

NBC 5 Chicago reported:

There are no revealed plans for Pope Leo to visit the U.S. any time soon, but was there a time when plans fell through because of the acrimony espoused by the president? Prevost says no.



“I think one thing that has to be made clear is when some newscaster announced that the Pope canceled a trip to the United States. That’s not true,” he said. “At no time, was the Pope planning a trip the United States this year.”

The Pontiff is scheduled to deliver a livestream talk to Americans on July 3, when he receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center.

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