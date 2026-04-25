Catholic World News

Buenos Aires archbishop laments polarization

April 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, decried political polarization in Argentina at a Mass marking the first anniversary of Pope Francis’s passing.

“More than ever, Argentina needs that culture of encounter the Pope spoke about so often,” Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva preached on April 21. “Let’s see when we’re going to stop looking at each other as enemies. We’re not even able to sit in the same church pew,”

On the anniversary, President Javier Milei called the late Pontiff the “most important Argentine in history.”

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