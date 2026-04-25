Catholic World News

Vatican announces conference on marriage formation

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life announced that it is hosting a study day on April 28 devoted to “The Sacrament of Marriage, Faith and the Munus Docendi” (Office of Teaching).

“This initiative stems from the realization that the relationship between marriage, faith and the Church’s mission is now a pastoral and educational issue of particular importance,” the dicastery said. “In a time marked by profound cultural changes, the event aims to provide an opportunity to reflect on how to accompany young people, engaged couples, and married couples, and, at the same time, on how to train ministers and pastoral workers capable of supporting this journey with greater awareness and competence.”

Speakers include Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the dicastery’s prefect; Father Andrea Bozzolo, S.D.B., rector of the Pontifical Salesian University; and Father Fabio Rosini, a professor at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

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