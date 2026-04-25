Catholic World News

Latin Patriarchate condemns Israeli settlers’ encroachments on Church land in the West Bank

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned Israeli settlers’ encroachments on its land in the area of Tayasir, a West Bank village.

After a meeting with Israeli officials, the Latin Patriarchate, led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., announced it had filed a complaint about “the attacks against local residents and Patriarchate lands in several locations. Following this complaint, the authorities began the necessary actions, including pursuing those responsible and seizing heavy machinery used for land destruction and damage at the site.”

“Protecting Church endowment properties is a red line,” the Patriarchate said. “It will continue to take all legal and administrative steps needed to protect their sanctity, preserve their Church identity, defend their lawful rights, and continue supporting the local people.”

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