Catholic World News

Latin Patriarchate condemns Israeli settlers’ encroachments on Church land in the West Bank

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned Israeli settlers’ encroachments on its land in the area of Tayasir, a West Bank village.

After a meeting with Israeli officials, the Latin Patriarchate, led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., announced it had filed a complaint about “the attacks against local residents and Patriarchate lands in several locations. Following this complaint, the authorities began the necessary actions, including pursuing those responsible and seizing heavy machinery used for land destruction and damage at the site.”

“Protecting Church endowment properties is a red line,” the Patriarchate said. “It will continue to take all legal and administrative steps needed to protect their sanctity, preserve their Church identity, defend their lawful rights, and continue supporting the local people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Feast of St. Mark, Evangelist; Major Rogation Day

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Today is the Feast of St. Mark, the Evangelist, the author of the second Gospel, was the son of Mary whose house at Jerusalem was the meeting place of Christians, where St. Peter sough refuge after having been freed from prison. He was baptized and instructed by St. Peter. He accompanied St. Paul and his…

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