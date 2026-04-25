Catholic World News

Press conference announced for presentation of Holy See’s Biennale art exhibit

April 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced an April 27 press conference for the presentation of “The Ear is the Eye of the Soul,” the Holy See’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale,

The Biennale, a major contemporary art exhibition that takes place every two years, will begin on May 9 and conclude on November 22. The Dicastery for Culture and Education previously announced that the Holy See’s exhibit will feature works of art inspired by St. Hildegard of Bingen.

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