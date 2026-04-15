Catholic World News

Vatican announces contemporary art exhibit inspired by St. Hildegard of Bingen

April 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Culture and Education (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Culture and Education announced that the Holy See’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale will feature works of art inspired by St. Hildegard of Bingen.

The Biennale, a major contemporary art exhibition that takes place every two years, will begin on May 9 and conclude on November 22. The curators of the Holy See’s exhibit, entitled “The ear is the eye of the soul,” are Hans Ulrich Obrist and Ben Vickers.

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