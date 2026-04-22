Catholic World News

More than 1.12 million abortions in US in 2025; actual figures likely higher

April 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: The number of abortions in the United States rose slightly from 1,124,000 in 2024 to 1,126,000 in 2025, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The institute—named after Alan Guttmacher (1898-1974), a president of Planned Parenthood and vice president of the American Eugenics Society—reported that abortions have increased 21% in the United States since 2020.

“States with total bans [on abortion] saw a spike in telehealth-provided abortions, with the figure totaling 91,000, up from the previous 74,000,” OSV News reported. The figures do not include abortions “involving drugs sourced from community networks or acquired from outside of the U.S.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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