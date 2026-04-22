Catholic World News

Only 3 Christian villages in southern Lebanon remain inhabited

April 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Only three Christian villages in southern Lebanon—Rmeish, Debel, and Ain Ebel—have not been abandoned or destroyed by the Israeli army.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported:

Among the 55 villages in southern Lebanon where the Israeli army is currently using excavators and bulldozers to demolish the last remaining public buildings, schools, and private homes—structures that had somehow survived the fierce bombardments of recent weeks—and which military commanders just yesterday declared off-limits to the residents who had fled to save their lives, there remain three villages that are still almost intact and inhabited.

Father Tony Elias, a Maronite priest who ministers in Rmeish, told Vatican News that “there is no way in or out. All the roads are blocked. We are struggling immensely to get water, baby formula, and diesel fuel delivered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!