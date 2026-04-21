Catholic World News

Supreme Court agrees to hear Colorado religious freedom case

April 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Supreme Court agreed to rule on whether religious schools may be excluded from state programs for adhering to traditional Christian teaching on sexuality.

The Becket Fund, which is representing Catholic parents in the case, explained:

In 2022, Colorado’s Department of Early Childhood created a universal preschool program to provide all kids with 15 hours per week of free education at a private or public school of their parents’ choice in the year before kindergarten ...



When implementing this program, however, the Department chose to deny this benefit to parents who send their kids to Catholic schools. Rather than work with all licensed preschools in Colorado, the Department imposed restrictions that categorically barred the Archdiocese of Denver’s Catholic preschools from participating—excluding over 1,500 kids attending over 30 different preschools simply because their parents chose a Catholic education.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops filed a brief in the case.

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