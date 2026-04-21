Catholic World News

Central Asian bishops express ‘firm support’ for Pope, elect Cardinal Marengo as president

April 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: At a meeting in Uzbekistan, the bishops of the Central Asian Bishops’ Conference expressed “fervent support” for Pope Leo’s “peacemaking efforts and pastoral ministry” following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting the Pontiff.

The bishops and other ordinaries of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, and Azerbaijan elected Cardinal Giorgio Marengo (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) as the conference’s president; Bishop José Luis Mumbiela Sierra (Almaty, Kazakhstan) as vice president; and Auxiliary Bishop Yevgeniy Zinkovskiy (Karaganda, Kazakhstan) as secretary general.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue21 April
Easter

Tuesday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Anselm, Bishop and Doctor

Image for Tuesday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt Mem of St. Anselm, Bishop and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Anselm (1033-1109), who was born in Aosta, Italy, and died in Canterbury, England. St. Anselm's services to the Church are principally the following: First, as Archbishop of Canterbury he defended the rights and liberties of the Church against the…

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