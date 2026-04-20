Catholic World News

Woman assaulted in Barcelona after stating she is a Christian

April 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A man of North African origin called a 19-year-old woman in Barcelona a “Christian whore” and assaulted her after he asked her what her religion is and she replied that she is a Christian.

“The victim sustained minor injuries and was assisted at the scene by emergency medical services,” according to the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe. “She did not require hospitalization.”

The suspect was later arrested.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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