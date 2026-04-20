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Cardinal Parolin, in papal message, writes that knowledge cannot be reduced to algorithms

April 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Holy Father’s name to the archbishop of Milan to mark the 102nd “Catholic University Day” at the Catholic University of Milan.

Reflecting on the theme of the day—“the experience of knowledge”—Cardinal Parolin wrote that “the processes of knowledge cannot be reduced to the production of increasingly powerful algorithms, but, on the contrary, require an adequate level of human responsibility and ethical evaluation.”

Cardinal Parolin also warned against the “many distortions caused by research aimed only at economic profit and objectives of dominance. Knowledge that is not oriented towards encounter and justice is at the root of many evils, as the troubled history in which we are immersed attests.”

The message, dated April 12, was released on April 23.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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