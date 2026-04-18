Catholic World News

Vatican drops investigation of Spanish bishop accused of abuse

April 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith closed its investigation into an abuse allegation against retired Bishop Rafael Zornoza Boy of Cádiz y Ceuta, Spain.

A former seminarian alleged that the abuse began when he was 14 and continued for seven years. The dicastery reportedly closed its investigation “because it could not determine whether the victim was underage at the time of the alleged abuse,” Crux reported.

Bishop Zornoza, 76, retired last November and has denied the allegation.

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