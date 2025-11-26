Catholic World News

Spanish bishop under Vatican investigation retires

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Rafael Zornoza Boy of Cádiz y Ceuta, Spain.

The 76-year-old prelate, accused of abusing a seminarian over a period of several years in the 1990s, is under Vatican investigation. Bishop Zornoza denies the allegation.

