Catholic World News

Spanish bishop under Vatican investigation retires

November 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Rafael Zornoza Boy of Cádiz y Ceuta, Spain.

The 76-year-old prelate, accused of abusing a seminarian over a period of several years in the 1990s, is under Vatican investigation. Bishop Zornoza denies the allegation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed26 November
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Thirty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Thirty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology includes in commemoration: —St. Sylvester, Abbot (1177-1267). He was the son of a lawyer and had also studied law before becoming a canon in his native town of Osimo. He was a zealous and fervent priest. His determination to retire into solitude was caused by the sight…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: