Catholic World News

State of Maryland faces billions in liability from over 12,000 abuse claims

April 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on WBFF-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Three years after the State of Maryland passed the Child Victims Act lifting the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases, 12,305 abuse claims have been lodged against public school teachers, youth detention workers, and other government employees.

Last year, Moody’s downgraded the state’s bond rating amid growing fiscal concerns, and one state senator now estimates that the potential liability could approach $60 billion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!