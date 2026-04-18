Catholic World News

USCCB asks Catholics: Urge Congress to press for peace in Middle East

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) asked the faithful to urge members of Congress to press for peace in the Middle East.

The USCCB suggested the following language in emails to members of Congress:

As a constituent and a Catholic, I echo the call of our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, to support an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated end to the conflict with Iran. I ask you to encourage the Trump Administration to avoid any escalation, especially actions that would endanger civilians or expand the war across the region.



Pope Leo XIV and the U.S. bishops have pleaded for peace and warned that targeting civilian infrastructure cannot be morally justified. Please press for diplomacy, a negotiated peace, and humanitarian protection of the innocent not just in Iran, but across the Middle East.

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