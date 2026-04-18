Catholic World News

Pacific churches launch ecumenical decade of climate action

April 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Pacific Conference of Churches launched an Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action in Togoru, Fiji, this week. Catholic dioceses in the Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu are among the members of the conference.

“It is so meaningful to be with people, to pray with them, to walk with them, to listen to them, and to know how they are being affected by the climate catastrophe,” said Dr. Jerry Pillay, the South African Presbyterian pastor who serves a general secretary of the World Council of Churches.

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