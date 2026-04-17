Catholic World News

Australia’s 1st new cathedral in over a century planned for Sydney area

April 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Architecture, AU

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Randazzo, prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Broken Bay, announced a new cathedral project to replace the Australian diocese’s current cathedral.

London-based Níall McLaughlin Architects will be the architect for the new cathedral complex.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri17 April
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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Robert Molesme (1027-1110), traditionally considered to be the founder of the Cistercians, the reform that developed at Citeaux, France. Meditation for Friday of the Second Week of Easter The Sacrament of Penance 1. "At…

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