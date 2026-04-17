Catholic World News

Papal message to Italian Church officials: Respect freedom to prevent abuse

April 17, 2026

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to a meeting of Italian Church officials devoted to abuse prevention.

Addressing Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Parolin wrote that “when every person is recognized in his dignity and safeguarded in his freedom, parishes, associations, movements are reliable, capable of accompanying, educating and protecting; where, on the other hand, respect is lacking, the relationship becomes impoverished, deformed and can cause serious wounds.”

Cardinal Parolin continued:

In the Christian vision, respect is not only fairness: it is a demanding form of charity, which is expressed in caring for the other without appropriating him, in accompanying him without dominating him, in serving him without humiliating him. From this root springs the possibility of clear, mature, and secure relationships. For this reason, protection cannot be understood merely as a set of rules to be applied or procedures to be followed: it requires a wisdom that permeates the character of communities, the way authority is exercised, the formation of educators, vigilance regarding contexts, and transparency in behavior.

Cardinal Parolin also emphasized the importance of attentiveness to abuse victims.

“Special attention must be given to those who have suffered abuse: their wounds call for sincere closeness, humble listening, and perseverance in seeking what is just and possible to make amends,” the prelate wrote. “A Christian community lives out evangelical conversion when it does not defend itself against the pain of those who have suffered, but allows itself to be challenged by it; when it does not minimize evil, but acknowledges it; when it does not shut itself off in fear of scandal, but accepts the demanding path of truth, justice, and healing.”

The message, dated April 10, was made public by the Holy See Press Office on April 16, the day on which the meeting of the Italian Church officials began. The meeting concludes on April 18.

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