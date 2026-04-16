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Vatican halts Father Ciszek’s sainthood cause

April 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Shenandoah Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican informed the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, that it has ended the sainthood cause of Father Walter Ciszek, S.J., a missionary who was tortured by the Soviet secret police and imprisoned in Russia from 1941 to 1963.

After his release in a prisoner exchange, Father Ciszek, a Pennsylvania native, returned to the United States and wrote With God in Russia and He Leadeth Me.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri17 April
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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Robert Molesme (1027-1110), traditionally considered to be the founder of the Cistercians, the reform that developed at Citeaux, France. Meditation for Friday of the Second Week of Easter The Sacrament of Penance 1. "At…

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