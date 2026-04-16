Catholic World News

Catholic groups slam President Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo

April 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Knights of Columbus, Leadership Conference of Women Religious, and other Catholic organizations came to the defense of Pope Leo XIV following President Donald Trump’s social media post blasting Pope Leo.

“The Successor of Saint Peter is not a politician—he is the Vicar of Christ, entrusted with proclaiming the Gospel and shepherding souls,” said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. “Whether one agrees or disagrees with particular policy judgments, the Holy Father’s prophetic voice deserves to be heard with respect and engaged seriously.”

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