Catholic World News

Trump administration cancels $11M in funding for Catholic Charities in Miami

April 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Miami Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration abruptly cancelled an $11-million contract with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami.

The Miami Herald reported that the federal funds were used “to shelter and care for migrant children who enter the U.S. alone, ending a relationship between the Catholic Church and the U.S. government dating back to the first arrivals of Cuban exiles in South Florida.”

“The U.S. government has abruptly decided to end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “The Archdiocese of Miami’s services for unaccompanied minors have been recognized for their excellence and have served as a model for other agencies throughout the country.”

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