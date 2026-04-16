Catholic World News

Leading North African prelate reflects on historic papal visit to Algeria

April 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the North African Conference of Bishops said in an interview that Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Algeria was “a historic event, not only because no Pope had ever come to Algeria before, but above all because it is Pope Leo XIV, an Augustinian Pope, who has come in the footsteps of Augustine.”

Archbishop Nicolas Lhernould of Tunis added, “I experienced a very strong atmosphere of peace, based on the interculturality that characterizes our communities, but with a gentleness and meekness, which radiated from the Holy Father himself, from his way of being and from his words.”

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