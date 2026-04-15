Catholic World News

VP Vance says Pope should be more careful when talking about theology

April 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President JD Vance said that “in the same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

Addressing a gathering organized by Turning Point USA at the University of Georgia, Vice President Vance took issue with a papal tweet that “anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

The vice president said, “Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? I certainly think the answer is yes.”

“I have a lot of respect for the pope. I like him. I admire him. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit,” Vance added. “It doesn’t bother me when he speaks on issues of the day—frankly, even when I disagree with how he’s applying a particular principle.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!