Catholic World News

57 men ordained for Heralds of the Gospel after Vatican moratorium lifted

April 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Thirty-one deacons and 26 priests were ordained in Brazil for Virgo Flos Carmeli, the clerical branch of Heralds of the Gospels, after the Vatican lifted a seven-year moratorium on ordinations.

The Heralds were founded in 2001 in Brazil. The Vatican ordered an apostolic visitation of the association in 2017 and named Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis as pontifical commissioner. Ordinations were halted in 2019.

“The interruption directly affected candidates who had completed their formation but were unable to proceed to ordination,” The Catholic Herald reported. “No detailed public explanation was given at the time for the suspension, and the situation persisted for several years without a clear timeline for resolution.”

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